Preview: Lululemon Athletica's Earnings

Lululemon Athletica LULU is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-09-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Lululemon Athletica will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.86.

Lululemon Athletica bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 19.8% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Lululemon Athletica's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.59 5.87 2.72 2.93 EPS Actual 2.60 6.14 2.87 3.15 Price Change % -20.0% -14.000000000000002% 16.0% 0.0%

Lululemon Athletica Share Price Analysis

Shares of Lululemon Athletica were trading at $200.21 as of September 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.75%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Lululemon Athletica

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Lululemon Athletica.

A total of 27 analyst ratings have been received for Lululemon Athletica, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $286.39, suggesting a potential 43.04% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Tapestry, Amer Sports and Ralph Lauren, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Tapestry, with an average 1-year price target of $117.23, suggesting a potential 41.45% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Amer Sports, with an average 1-year price target of $46.86, suggesting a potential 76.59% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ralph Lauren, with an average 1-year price target of $351.36, suggesting a potential 75.5% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Tapestry, Amer Sports and Ralph Lauren are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lululemon Athletica Neutral 7.32% $1.38B 7.30% Tapestry Outperform 8.30% $1.32B -43.98% Amer Sports Buy 23.46% $722.90M 0.34% Ralph Lauren Outperform 13.68% $1.24B 8.64%

Key Takeaway:

Lululemon Athletica ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has a lower return on equity compared to one peer. Overall, Lululemon Athletica is positioned well compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

Delving into Lululemon Athletica's Background

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. Lululemon also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. It sells its products through digital channels, a small number of wholesale partners, more than 760 company-owned stores in about two dozen countries in North America, Asia, and Western Europe, and about 40 franchised locations in the Middle East. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Breaking Down Lululemon Athletica's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Lululemon Athletica's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.32%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lululemon Athletica's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lululemon Athletica's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.3%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lululemon Athletica's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.18%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.4.

