Insights into Guidewire Software's Upcoming Earnings

Guidewire Software GWRE will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-09-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Guidewire Software to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47.

Investors in Guidewire Software are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.41, leading to a 16.41% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Guidewire Software's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.51 0.30 0.54 EPS Actual 0.88 0.51 0.43 0.62 Price Change % 16.0% -7.000000000000001% -14.000000000000002% 12.0%

Guidewire Software Share Price Analysis

Shares of Guidewire Software were trading at $217.46 as of September 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 51.16%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Guidewire Software

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software has received a total of 5 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $268.2, the consensus suggests a potential 23.33% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Bentley Systems, Unity Software and Samsara, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Bentley Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $59.38, suggesting a potential 72.69% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Unity Software, with an average 1-year price target of $33.5, suggesting a potential 84.59% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Samsara, with an average 1-year price target of $44.0, suggesting a potential 79.77% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Bentley Systems, Unity Software and Samsara are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Guidewire Software Outperform 21.95% $182.70M 3.50% Bentley Systems Outperform 10.22% $295.33M 6.24% Unity Software Outperform -1.85% $326.73M -3.41% Samsara Outperform 30.69% $283.71M -2.01%

Key Takeaway:

Guidewire Software ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software provides software solutions for property and casualty insurers. Flagship product InsuranceSuite is an on-premises system of record and comprises ClaimCenter, a claims management system; PolicyCenter, a policy management system including policy definitions, quotas, issuance, maintenance, and renewal; and BillingCenter, for billing management, payment plans, and agent commissions. The company also offers InsuranceNow, a cloud-based offering, as well as a variety of other add-on applications.

Financial Insights: Guidewire Software

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Guidewire Software displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 21.95%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Guidewire Software's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.67%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Guidewire Software's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.5%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.83%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.52.

To track all earnings releases for Guidewire Software visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.