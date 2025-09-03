Insights Ahead: Samsara's Quarterly Earnings

Samsara IOT is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-09-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Samsara will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

Anticipation surrounds Samsara's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 4.55% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Samsara's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.07 0.04 0.01 EPS Actual 0.11 0.11 0.07 0.05 Price Change % -5.0% -16.0% -5.0% 14.000000000000002%

Market Performance of Samsara's Stock

Shares of Samsara were trading at $35.49 as of September 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.85%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Samsara

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Samsara.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Samsara, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $44.0, suggesting a potential 23.98% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Guidewire Software, Tyler Technologies and Bentley Systems, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Guidewire Software, with an average 1-year price target of $268.2, suggesting a potential 655.71% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Tyler Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $650.0, suggesting a potential 1731.5% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Bentley Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $59.38, suggesting a potential 67.31% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Guidewire Software, Tyler Technologies and Bentley Systems are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Samsara Outperform 30.69% $283.71M -2.01% Guidewire Software Outperform 21.95% $182.70M 3.50% Tyler Technologies Neutral 10.19% $273.18M 2.37% Bentley Systems Outperform 10.22% $295.33M 6.24%

Key Takeaway:

Samsara ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. Additionally, Samsara has the lowest Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides an end-to-end solution for operations. The company's Connected Operations Platform consolidates data from its IoT devices and a growing ecosystem of connected assets and third-party systems, and makes it easy for organizations to access, analyze, and act on data insights using its cloud dashboard, custom alerts and reports, mobile apps, and workflows.. The company derives almost all of its revenue from subscription services. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States. The company's customers ranges from small and medium-sized businesses to state and local governments.

Understanding the Numbers: Samsara's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Samsara's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 30.69%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Samsara's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Samsara's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.01%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Samsara's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.08%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.07.

To track all earnings releases for Samsara visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.