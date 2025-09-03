Earnings Scheduled For September 3, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Macy's M is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.71 billion.

• The Campbell's CPB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.

• Dollar Tree DLTR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $4.47 billion.

• Polestar Automotive PSNY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $730.29 million.

• 51 Talk Online Education COE is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sprinklr CXM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $205.45 million.

• Regis RGS is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• J.Jill JILL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $148.07 million.

• REV Group REVG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $615.39 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• PagerDuty PD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $123.55 million.

• American Eagle Outfitters AEO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Methode Electronics MEI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $212.91 million.

• Hewlett Packard HPE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $8.82 billion.

• Figma FIG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $248.79 million.

• ChargePoint Hldgs CHPT is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.51 per share on revenue of $95.15 million.

• 17 Education & Technology YQ is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Salesforce CRM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $10.13 billion.

• GitLab GTLB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $226.95 million.

• C3.ai AI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $84.46 million.

• Descartes Systems Group DSGX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $176.67 million.

• Credo Technology Group CRDO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $190.38 million.

• Tilly's TLYS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $154.00 million.

• Asana ASAN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $192.82 million.

