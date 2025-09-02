A Look Ahead: J.Jill's Earnings Forecast

J.Jill JILL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-09-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that J.Jill will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74.

The market awaits J.Jill's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.14% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at J.Jill's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.87 0.21 0.78 0.91 EPS Actual 0.88 0.32 0.89 1.05 Price Change % 0.0% -7.000000000000001% 2.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of J.Jill's Stock

Shares of J.Jill were trading at $16.76 as of September 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.28%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on J.Jill

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding J.Jill.

Analysts have given J.Jill a total of 4 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $19.0, indicating a potential 13.37% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Citi Trends, Designer Brands and Genesco, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Citi Trends, with an average 1-year price target of $43.0, suggesting a potential 156.56% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Designer Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $4.0, suggesting a potential 76.13% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Genesco, with an average 1-year price target of $30.75, suggesting a potential 83.47% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Citi Trends, Designer Brands and Genesco are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity J.Jill Neutral -4.88% $110.36M 10.74% Citi Trends Buy -5.44% $79.81M 3.44% Designer Brands Neutral -7.99% $295.13M -6.39% Genesco Neutral 15.19% $221.18M -3.59%

Key Takeaway:

J.Jill is positioned in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is at the top for Return on Equity.

Delving into J.Jill's Background

J.Jill Inc is a national lifestyle brand that provides apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company's products are marketed under the J.Jill brand name and sold through its two channels: its e-commerce platform and catalog (Direct) and its retail stores (Retail). Revenue is derived from the sale of apparel and accessory merchandise through the company's Retail and Direct channels, which include website and catalog phone orders. Revenue also includes shipping and handling fees collected from customers.

J.Jill: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining J.Jill's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 April, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.88% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: J.Jill's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): J.Jill's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.74%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): J.Jill's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.75%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.01, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

