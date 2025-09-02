Earnings Preview: PagerDuty

PagerDuty PD is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-09-03. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that PagerDuty will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11.

The market awaits PagerDuty's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.05, leading to a 11.43% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at PagerDuty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.16 0.17 0.17 EPS Actual 0.24 0.22 0.25 0.21 Price Change % -11.0% 18.0% 0.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of PagerDuty's Stock

Shares of PagerDuty were trading at $16.74 as of September 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.79%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

