Earnings Outlook For Macy's

Macy's M will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-09-03. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Macy's to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19.

The market awaits Macy's's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 0.5% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Macy's's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.15 1.53 0.03 0.30 EPS Actual 0.16 1.80 0.04 0.53 Price Change % -1.0% 6.0% -3.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of Macy's's Stock

Shares of Macy's were trading at $13.23 as of September 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.5%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Macy's

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Macy's.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Macy's, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $15.0, suggesting a potential 13.38% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Savers Value Village, Kohl's and Global E Online, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Savers Value Village, with an average 1-year price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential 4.23% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kohl's, with an average 1-year price target of $11.14, suggesting a potential 15.8% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Sell trajectory for Global E Online, with an average 1-year price target of $32.0, suggesting a potential 141.87% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Savers Value Village, Kohl's and Global E Online are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Macy's Neutral -4.14% $2.00B 0.84% Savers Value Village Neutral 7.90% $230.33M 4.52% Kohl's Neutral 9.68% $1.40B 3.97% Global E Online Sell 27.90% $97.67M 1.17%

Key Takeaway:

Macy's ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Macy's is at the bottom. The consensus rating for Macy's is neutral.

Get to Know Macy's Better

Founded in 1858 and based in New York City, Macy's operates about 450 stores under the Macy's name, nearly 60 stores under the Bloomingdale's (full-price and outlet) and Bloomie's names, and more than 170 freestanding Bluemercury specialty beauty stores. Macy's also operates e-commerce sites and licenses Bloomingdale's stores in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. Women's apparel, accessories, shoes, cosmetics, and fragrances constitute about 62% of Macy's sales.

Understanding the Numbers: Macy's's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Macy's's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 April, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.14%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Macy's's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.79%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.84%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Macy's's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, Macy's faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

