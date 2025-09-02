A Peek at Campbell Soup's Future Earnings

Campbell Soup CPB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-09-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Campbell Soup will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57.

Investors in Campbell Soup are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.03% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Campbell Soup's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.72 0.87 0.62 EPS Actual 0.73 0.74 0.89 0.63 Price Change % 0.0% 2.0% -6.0% 1.0%

Campbell Soup Share Price Analysis

Shares of Campbell Soup were trading at $31.93 as of September 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.16%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Campbell Soup

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Campbell Soup.

Analysts have given Campbell Soup a total of 11 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $32.45, indicating a potential 1.63% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Conagra Brands, Smithfield Foods and Pilgrims Pride, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Conagra Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $21.15, suggesting a potential 33.76% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Smithfield Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $29.5, suggesting a potential 7.61% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Pilgrims Pride, with an average 1-year price target of $50.0, suggesting a potential 56.59% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Conagra Brands, Smithfield Foods and Pilgrims Pride are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity The Campbell's Neutral 4.47% $728M 1.70% Conagra Brands Neutral -4.27% $707.20M 2.89% Smithfield Foods Outperform 10.96% $499M 3.00% Pilgrims Pride Neutral 4.34% $715.29M 10.35%

Key Takeaway:

Campbell Soup ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth. It is at the bottom for gross profit. The company is at the bottom for return on equity.

Get to Know Campbell Soup Better

Over the past 150-plus years, Campbell's has evolved into a leading domestic packaged food manufacturer, with a portfolio that extends beyond its iconic red-and-white labeled canned soup. In fiscal 2024 (July year-end), snacks accounted for nearly half of its revenue, followed by soup (28%), other simple meals (17%), and beverages (7%). Outside its namesake, its brands include Pepperidge Farm, Goldfish, Snyder's of Hanover, Swanson, Pacific Foods, Prego, Pace, V8, and recently acquired Rao's (a deal that closed in March 2024). Around 90% of its revenue results from the US and the remainder from Canada and Latin America.

Campbell Soup's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Campbell Soup showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.47% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Campbell Soup's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Campbell Soup's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Campbell Soup's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.78, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

