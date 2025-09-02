Insights Ahead: American Eagle Outfitters's Quarterly Earnings

American Eagle Outfitters AEO is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-09-03. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that American Eagle Outfitters will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20.

American Eagle Outfitters bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.14, leading to a 1.97% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at American Eagle Outfitters's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.22 0.51 0.46 0.38 EPS Actual -0.36 0.54 0.48 0.39 Price Change % -2.0% -4.0% -14.000000000000002% -1.0%

Tracking American Eagle Outfitters's Stock Performance

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters were trading at $12.94 as of September 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 36.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on American Eagle Outfitters

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on American Eagle Outfitters.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for American Eagle Outfitters, with the consensus rating being Underperform. The average one-year price target stands at $10.33, suggesting a potential 20.17% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Foot Locker, Revolve Gr and Buckle, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Foot Locker, with an average 1-year price target of $24.67, suggesting a potential 90.65% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Revolve Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $23.86, suggesting a potential 84.39% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Buckle, with an average 1-year price target of $52.5, suggesting a potential 305.72% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Foot Locker, Revolve Gr and Buckle, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity American Eagle Outfitters Underperform -4.74% $322.42M -4.00% Foot Locker Neutral 3.51% $514M -1.47% Revolve Gr Neutral 9.39% $167.06M 2.20% Buckle Neutral 12.35% $126.98M 9.77%

Key Takeaway:

American Eagle Outfitters ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Delving into American Eagle Outfitters's Background

American Eagle Outfitters Inc is a specialty retailer. The company is engaged in the retail of apparel and accessories with company stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong. The Company leases all store premises, regional distribution facilities, some of its office space, and certain information technology and office equipment. American Eagle also has its online business. It operates in two segments: American Eagle and Aerie. The majority of its revenue comes from its primary brand, American Eagle, which offers an assortment of specialty apparel, accessories, and personal care products for women and men. Geographically, it generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

American Eagle Outfitters: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: American Eagle Outfitters's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 April, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.74%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: American Eagle Outfitters's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.96%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Eagle Outfitters's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -4.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.71%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: American Eagle Outfitters's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.2.

