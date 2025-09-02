Exploring Sprinklr's Earnings Expectations

Sprinklr CXM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-09-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Sprinklr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

The announcement from Sprinklr is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 2.32% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Sprinklr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.07 0.08 0.07 EPS Actual 0.12 0.10 0.10 0.06 Price Change % -2.0% -2.0% 0.0% -9.0%

Tracking Sprinklr's Stock Performance

Shares of Sprinklr were trading at $8.64 as of September 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.11%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Sprinklr

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Sprinklr.

With 6 analyst ratings, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $12.0, indicating a potential 38.89% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of EverCommerce, Five9 and C3.ai, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for EverCommerce, with an average 1-year price target of $11.5, suggesting a potential 33.1% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Five9, with an average 1-year price target of $34.0, suggesting a potential 293.52% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for C3.ai, with an average 1-year price target of $32.5, suggesting a potential 276.16% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for EverCommerce, Five9 and C3.ai, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sprinklr Neutral 4.87% $142.87M -0.25% EverCommerce Neutral 5.33% $114.62M 1.10% Five9 Buy 12.37% $155.40M 0.17% C3.ai Buy 25.56% $67.51M -9.39%

Key Takeaway:

Sprinklr ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Sprinklr

Sprinklr Inc is engaged in enabling customer-facing teams, from Customer Service to Marketing, to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage AI to deliver customer experiences at scale all on one unified AI-based platform. It focuses on empowering companies to deliver next-generation, unified engagement journeys that reimagine the customer's experience. Its products include Sprinklr Service, Sprinklr Social, Sprinklr Insights and Sprinklr Marketing. The company operates in the Americas, EMEA, and other countries. It derives maximum revenue from the Americas.

Sprinklr: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Sprinklr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.87% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Sprinklr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.76% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sprinklr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.25%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sprinklr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.13%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, Sprinklr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Sprinklr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.