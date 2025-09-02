September 2, 2025 10:02 AM 1 min read

Exploring GitLab's Earnings Expectations

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

GitLab GTLB is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-09-03. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that GitLab will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06.

Investors in GitLab are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 10.6% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at GitLab's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025
EPS Estimate 0.15 0.23 0.16 0.10
EPS Actual 0.17 0.33 0.23 0.15
Price Change % -11.0% 12.0% 2.0% 22.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of GitLab were trading at $48.02 as of September 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.37%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for GitLab visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

GTLB Logo
GTLBGitLab Inc
$48.200.36%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
25.01
Growth
97.08
Quality
N/A
Value
7.40
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved