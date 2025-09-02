Descartes Systems Gr's Earnings: A Preview

Descartes Systems Gr DSGX is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-09-03. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Descartes Systems Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51.

Investors in Descartes Systems Gr are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 12.12% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Descartes Systems Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.55 0.42 0.38 EPS Actual 0.41 0.43 0.42 0.40 Price Change % -12.0% -8.0% 3.0% -3.0%

Tracking Descartes Systems Gr's Stock Performance

Shares of Descartes Systems Gr were trading at $99.95 as of September 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.29%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Descartes Systems Gr

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Descartes Systems Gr.

Analysts have provided Descartes Systems Gr with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $114.67, suggesting a potential 14.73% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Open Text, Elastic and Pegasystems, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Open Text, with an average 1-year price target of $34.33, suggesting a potential 65.65% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Elastic, with an average 1-year price target of $119.33, suggesting a potential 19.39% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Pegasystems, with an average 1-year price target of $71.31, suggesting a potential 28.65% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Open Text, Elastic and Pegasystems, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity NICE Outperform 9.38% $485.11M 5.18% Open Text Neutral -3.79% $947.70M 0.72% Elastic Buy 19.53% $318.54M -2.59% Pegasystems Buy 9.50% $274.94M 4.87%

Key Takeaway:

Descartes Systems Gr ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

About Descartes Systems Gr

Descartes Systems Group provides a software solution that allows users in the shipping industry to communicate with one another. Its core product is the Global Logistics Network, which is best understood as transaction-driven. Descartes charges clients to send/receive messages, data, and documents on the GLN. Customers typically contract for a monthly minimum over a multiyear period. The GLN platform allows Descartes to upsell additional software modules as well, typically provided via a software-as-a-service model.

Breaking Down Descartes Systems Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Descartes Systems Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.49% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Descartes Systems Gr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.48%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.56%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Descartes Systems Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.16%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Descartes Systems Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

