REV Group's Earnings Outlook

REV Group REVG is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-09-03. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect REV Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60.

REV Group bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.13, leading to a 0.05% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at REV Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.26 0.49 0.42 EPS Actual 0.70 0.40 0.51 0.48 Price Change % -0.0% 7.000000000000001% 1.0% -3.0%

Performance of REV Group Shares

Shares of REV Group were trading at $53.21 as of September 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 95.46%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on REV Group

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding REV Group.

With 4 analyst ratings, REV Group has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $46.5, indicating a potential 12.61% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Trinity Indus, Terex and Blue Bird, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Trinity Indus, with an average 1-year price target of $24.0, suggesting a potential 54.9% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Terex, with an average 1-year price target of $52.33, suggesting a potential 1.65% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Blue Bird, with an average 1-year price target of $53.0, suggesting a potential 0.39% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Trinity Indus, Terex and Blue Bird, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity REV Group Buy 1.98% $95.70M 4.83% Trinity Indus Neutral -39.84% $133.40M 1.37% Terex Neutral 7.60% $291M 3.78% Blue Bird Buy 19.39% $85.93M 17.69%

Key Takeaway:

REV Group is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. In terms of Gross Profit, REV Group is at the bottom. For Return on Equity, REV Group is at the top compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind REV Group

REV Group Inc is a United States-based designer, manufacturer, and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. During the first fiscal quarter of 2024, the Company formed the Specialty Vehicles Segment by combining the Fire & Emergency and Commercial segment businesses. Additionally, the Recreation segment was renamed Recreational Vehicles. As a result, the Company is now organized into two reportable segments. The company operates in the United States, Canada, and the rest of the world. Maximum of revenue is gained from Specialty Vehicles Segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of REV Group

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining REV Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.98% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: REV Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.02%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): REV Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.83%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, REV Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for REV Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.