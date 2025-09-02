Earnings Outlook For Asana

Asana ASAN is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-09-03. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Asana will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

Investors in Asana are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 20.47% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Asana's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.02 -0.01 -0.07 -0.08 EPS Actual 0.05 0 -0.02 -0.05 Price Change % -20.0% -24.0% 44.0% -5.0%

Market Performance of Asana's Stock

Shares of Asana were trading at $14.6 as of September 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.96%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Asana

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Asana.

Asana has received a total of 10 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $16.55, the consensus suggests a potential 13.36% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of BlackLine, AvePoint and Clear Secure, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for BlackLine, with an average 1-year price target of $61.83, suggesting a potential 323.49% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for AvePoint, with an average 1-year price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential 48.42% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Clear Secure, with an average 1-year price target of $31.8, suggesting a potential 117.81% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for BlackLine, AvePoint and Clear Secure are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Asana Neutral 8.59% $168.04M -17.26% BlackLine Neutral 7.18% $129.40M 1.99% AvePoint Buy 30.86% $75.54M 0.67% Clear Secure Outperform 17.52% $140.57M 20.77%

Key Takeaway:

Asana ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. Asana is at the top for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Asana Better

Asana is a provider of collaborative work management software delivered via a cloud-based SaaS model. The firm's solution offers scalable, dynamic tools to improve the efficiency of project and process management across countless use cases, including marketing programs, managing IT approvals, and performance management. Asana's offering supports workflow management across teams, provides real time visibility into projects, and reporting and automation capabilities. The firm generates revenue via software subscriptions on a per seat basis.

Understanding the Numbers: Asana's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Asana showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.59% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Asana's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -21.37%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Asana's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -17.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Asana's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.53%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.1.

To track all earnings releases for Asana visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.