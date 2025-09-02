Preview: Dollar Tree's Earnings

Dollar Tree DLTR is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-09-03. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Dollar Tree to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40.

Anticipation surrounds Dollar Tree's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 9.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dollar Tree's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.21 2.19 1.08 1.04 EPS Actual 1.26 2.29 1.12 0.67 Price Change % 9.0% 11.0% -2.0% 8.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree were trading at $109.17 as of September 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 72.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Dollar Tree

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Dollar Tree.

Analysts have given Dollar Tree a total of 18 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $108.33, indicating a potential 0.77% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Dollar General, BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs and Target, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Dollar General, with an average 1-year price target of $119.97, suggesting a potential 9.89% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $108.67, suggesting a potential 0.46% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Target, with an average 1-year price target of $106.38, suggesting a potential 2.56% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Dollar General, BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs and Target, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Dollar Tree Neutral 11.29% $1.65B 8.71% Dollar General Neutral 5.07% $3.36B 5.24% BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs Neutral 3.36% $1.01B 7.40% Target Neutral -0.95% $7.31B 6.16%

Key Takeaway:

Dollar Tree ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit and return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree operates discount stores across the United States and Canada, with over 8,800 shops under its namesake banner. About 50% of Dollar Tree's sales in fiscal 2024 were consumables (including food, health and beauty, and cleaning products), around 45% variety items (including toys and homewares), and 5% seasonal items. Dollar Tree sells most of its merchandise at the $1.25 price point and positions its stores in well-populated suburban markets. The retailer has agreed to sell Family Dollar (with about 7,000 stores) to private equity investors for $1 billion.

Dollar Tree's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Dollar Tree's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.29%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dollar Tree's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.4% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dollar Tree's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.71%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.86%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dollar Tree's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.03. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Dollar Tree visit their earnings calendar on our site.

