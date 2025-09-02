Hewlett Packard's Earnings: A Preview

Hewlett Packard HPE will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-09-03. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Hewlett Packard to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39.

The market awaits Hewlett Packard's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.05, leading to a 0.85% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Hewlett Packard's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.49 0.56 0.47 EPS Actual 0.38 0.49 0.58 0.50 Price Change % 1.0% -12.0% 11.0% -6.0%

Performance of Hewlett Packard Shares

Shares of Hewlett Packard were trading at $22.57 as of September 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Hewlett Packard

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Hewlett Packard.

Analysts have given Hewlett Packard a total of 16 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $24.06, indicating a potential 6.6% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Western Digital, Pure Storage and Super Micro Computer, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Western Digital, with an average 1-year price target of $83.94, suggesting a potential 271.91% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Pure Storage, with an average 1-year price target of $76.35, suggesting a potential 238.28% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Super Micro Computer, with an average 1-year price target of $44.09, suggesting a potential 95.35% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Western Digital, Pure Storage and Super Micro Computer are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Hewlett Packard Outperform 5.87% $2.17B -4.40% Western Digital Outperform 29.99% $1.07B 5.21% Pure Storage Buy 10.60% $536.15M 3.68% Super Micro Computer Neutral 7.51% $544.10M 3.08%

Key Takeaway:

Hewlett Packard ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating lower performance in these areas compared to its peers. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity, suggesting a stronger profitability relative to others. The Consensus rating for Hewlett Packard is in line with its peers.

Get to Know Hewlett Packard Better

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an information technology vendor that provides hardware and software to enterprises. Its primary product lines are compute servers, storage arrays, and networking equipment; it also has a high-performance computing business. HPE's stated goal is to be a complete edge-to-cloud company. Its portfolio enables hybrid clouds and hyperconverged infrastructure. It uses a primarily outsourced manufacturing model and employs 60,000 people worldwide.

Understanding the Numbers: Hewlett Packard's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Hewlett Packard showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.87% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Hewlett Packard's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -14.15% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hewlett Packard's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -4.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hewlett Packard's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Hewlett Packard's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.73.

To track all earnings releases for Hewlett Packard visit their earnings calendar on our site.

