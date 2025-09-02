Earnings Scheduled For September 2, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Academy Sports ASO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
• Signet Jewelers SIG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
• NIO NIO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Zscaler ZS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $706.78 million.
• HealthEquity HQY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $319.94 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.