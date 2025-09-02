September 2, 2025 4:32 AM 1 min read

Earnings Scheduled For September 2, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Academy Sports ASO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• Signet Jewelers SIG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• NIO NIO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Zscaler ZS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $706.78 million.

• HealthEquity HQY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $319.94 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

