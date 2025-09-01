A Preview Of Academy Sports's Earnings

Academy Sports ASO will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-09-02. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Academy Sports to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10.

Investors in Academy Sports are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 1.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Academy Sports's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.89 1.82 1.27 2.03 EPS Actual 0.76 1.96 0.98 2.03 Price Change % 1.0% -0.0% 4.0% -1.0%

Academy Sports Share Price Analysis

Shares of Academy Sports were trading at $53.66 as of August 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.21%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Academy Sports

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Academy Sports.

The consensus rating for Academy Sports is Neutral, based on 13 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $56.92, there's a potential 6.08% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Signet Jewelers, Warby Parker and National Vision Holdings, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Signet Jewelers, with an average 1-year price target of $86.22, suggesting a potential 60.68% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Warby Parker, with an average 1-year price target of $26.71, suggesting a potential 50.22% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for National Vision Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $26.17, suggesting a potential 51.23% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Signet Jewelers, Warby Parker and National Vision Holdings are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Academy Sports Neutral -0.94% $458.87M 2.33% Signet Jewelers Neutral 2.04% $598.80M 1.85% Warby Parker Outperform 13.95% $113.61M -0.49% National Vision Holdings Neutral 7.68% $286.05M 1.03%

Key Takeaway:

Academy Sports ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Academy Sports is at the top for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Academy Sports

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc is engaged in the full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. The company's product categories are outdoors, apparel, sports & recreation, and footwear.

Academy Sports's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Academy Sports's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 April, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.94%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Academy Sports's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.41%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Academy Sports's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.33% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Academy Sports's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.91%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Academy Sports's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.94.

