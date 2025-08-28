August 28, 2025 4:32 AM 5 min read

Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Li Auto LI is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• PureTech Health PRTC is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Cool Co CLCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $82.19 million.

• CMB.Tech CMBT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $379.00 million.

• Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $662.40 million.

• Genesco GCO is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.25 per share on revenue of $532.19 million.

• Best Buy Co BBY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $9.22 billion.

• Dollar General DG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $10.68 billion.

• CNFinance Hldgs CNF is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Movado Group MOV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $156.84 million.

• Dick's Sporting Goods DKS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.30 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion.

• Toronto-Dominion Bank TD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $13.71 billion.

• Hormel Foods HRL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion.

• Canadian Imperial Bank CM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $6.28 billion.

• Victoria's Secret VSCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Bath & Body Works BBWI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Lucky Strike LUCK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $294.62 million.

• Cheche Group CCG is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Malibu Boats MBUU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $195.49 million.

• Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $115.61 million.

• Burlington Stores BURL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.

• Sibanye Stillwater SBSW is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Titan Machinery TITN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $503.92 million.

• Baozun BZUN is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Aurora Mobile JG is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Alarum Technologies ALAR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $8.75 million.

• Edap TMS EDAP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $16.57 million.

• Brown Forman Inc Class A Common Stock BF is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock BF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $916.72 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Ulta Beauty ULTA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.02 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion.

• Mesoblast MESO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $42.87 million.

• Petco Health and Wellness WOOF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Elastic ESTC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $397.16 million.

• Gap GAP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $3.74 billion.

• Dell Technologies DELL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $29.24 billion.

• Autodesk ADSK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• SentinelOne S is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $242.11 million.

• Carlsmed CARL is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.15 per share on revenue of $11.98 million.

• Marvell Tech MRVL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• IREN IREN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $190.01 million.

• Affirm Holdings AFRM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $838.18 million.

• Ambarella AMBA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $90.01 million.

• Webull BULL is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

