Examining the Future: Alarum Technologies's Earnings Outlook

Alarum Technologies ALAR is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Alarum Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

Anticipation surrounds Alarum Technologies's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 4.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alarum Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.010 0.02 0.04 0.31 EPS Actual 0.159 0.20 0.20 0.41 Price Change % -5.0% 5.0% -1.0% -9.0%

Tracking Alarum Technologies's Stock Performance

Shares of Alarum Technologies were trading at $16.82 as of August 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Alarum Technologies

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Alarum Technologies.

Alarum Technologies has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $18.5, the consensus suggests a potential 9.99% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Duos Technologies Group, Silvaco Group and Intrusion, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Duos Technologies Group, with an average 1-year price target of $11.0, suggesting a potential 34.6% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Silvaco Group, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 28.66% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Intrusion, with an average 1-year price target of $5.17, suggesting a potential 69.26% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Duos Technologies Group, Silvaco Group and Intrusion, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Alarum Technologies Buy -14.84% $4.82M 1.51% Duos Technologies Group Buy 279.75% $1.52M -71.18% Silvaco Group Buy -19.47% $8.54M -11.53% Intrusion Neutral 28.29% $1.43M -16.31%

Key Takeaway:

Alarum Technologies ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Ltd is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider operating mainly in the web data collection market, offering web data collection and a private internet browsing platform. The company's Web Data Collection products offer secure, fast, and anonymous IP Proxy Network Solutions & Services, or IPPN or IPPN Solutions, to its business customers which, in turn, enables them to anonymously and securely browse the internet as well as to collect data from any publicly available source on the web, for their business purpose. The company operates in one segment, which is web data collection. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from United Arab Emirates, followed by China, the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, U.K. Virgin Islands, Middle East and Africa, and other regions.

Financial Insights: Alarum Technologies

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Alarum Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -14.84%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Alarum Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.72%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alarum Technologies's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.51% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alarum Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.18%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Alarum Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

