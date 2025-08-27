A Glimpse of Petco Health and Wellness's Earnings Potential

Petco Health and Wellness WOOF is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Petco Health and Wellness to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

Petco Health and Wellness bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.03, leading to a 23.34% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Petco Health and Wellness's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.01 0.01 -0.04 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.05 -0.02 -0.02 Price Change % -23.0% 32.0% 8.0% 33.0%

Performance of Petco Health and Wellness Shares

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness were trading at $3.18 as of August 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Petco Health and Wellness

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Petco Health and Wellness.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Petco Health and Wellness, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $4.0, suggesting a potential 25.79% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Build-A-Bear Workshop, ODP and MarineMax, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Build-A-Bear Workshop, with an average 1-year price target of $64.14, suggesting a potential 1916.98% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for ODP, with an average 1-year price target of $19.0, suggesting a potential 497.48% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MarineMax, with an average 1-year price target of $32.0, suggesting a potential 906.29% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Build-A-Bear Workshop, ODP and MarineMax are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Petco Health and Wellness Neutral -2.34% $569.97M -1.05% Build-A-Bear Workshop Buy 11.91% $72.99M 10.65% ODP Neutral -7.63% $310M 0.00% MarineMax Buy -13.27% $199.62M -5.39%

Key Takeaway:

Petco Health and Wellness ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative percentages indicating a decline. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers. Overall, Petco Health and Wellness lags behind its peers in financial performance metrics.

Discovering Petco Health and Wellness: A Closer Look

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc is a pet specialty retailer focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents, and its own partners with pet care centers in approximately 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The Company also offers an expanded range of consumables, supplies, and services through its website and mobile app.

Petco Health and Wellness's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Petco Health and Wellness's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 April, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.34% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Petco Health and Wellness's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.78%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Petco Health and Wellness's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Petco Health and Wellness's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Petco Health and Wellness's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.64. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Petco Health and Wellness visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.