A Look Ahead: Movado Group's Earnings Forecast

Movado Group MOV is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Movado Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31.

Movado Group bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.31, leading to a 0.06% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Movado Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.39 0 0.19 EPS Actual 0.08 0.51 0.37 0.16 Price Change % -0.0% -2.0% 0.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Movado Group were trading at $17.06 as of August 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.72%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Movado Group

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Movado Group.

Movado Group has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $31.5, the consensus suggests a potential 84.64% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Superior Gr of Cos, Fossil Group and Oxford Industries, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Superior Gr of Cos, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 6.21% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Fossil Group, with an average 1-year price target of $5.0, suggesting a potential 70.69% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Oxford Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $49.5, suggesting a potential 190.15% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Superior Gr of Cos, Fossil Group and Oxford Industries, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Movado Group Buy -1.94% $71.35M 0.29% Superior Gr of Cos Outperform 9.34% $55.33M 0.80% Fossil Group Buy -15.23% $126.73M -1.58% Oxford Industries Neutral -1.34% $252.29M 4.31%

Key Takeaway:

Movado Group ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus and Return on Equity.

Discovering Movado Group: A Closer Look

Movado Group Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. It operates through the Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segment. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment includes the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories of quality owned brands and licensed brands. Its Company Stores segment includes the company's retail outlet locations in the United States and Canada. It generates maximum revenue from the Watch and Accessory Brands segment. Geographically, it derives the majority of its revenue from its international locations.

Key Indicators: Movado Group's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Movado Group faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.94% in revenue growth as of 30 April, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Movado Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.08% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Movado Group's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.29%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Movado Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.19%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, Movado Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

