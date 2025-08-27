Victoria's Secret Earnings Preview

Victoria's Secret VSCO will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Victoria's Secret to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.

The market awaits Victoria's Secret's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 5.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Victoria's Secret's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.09 2.3 -0.62 0.36 EPS Actual 0.09 2.6 -0.50 0.40 Price Change % -6.0% -8.0% 12.0% -4.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Victoria's Secret were trading at $21.99 as of August 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.7%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Victoria's Secret

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Victoria's Secret.

A total of 11 analyst ratings have been received for Victoria's Secret, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $22.64, suggesting a potential 2.96% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Revolve Gr, American Eagle Outfitters and ThredUp, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Revolve Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $23.86, suggesting a potential 8.5% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for American Eagle Outfitters, with an average 1-year price target of $10.6, suggesting a potential 51.8% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for ThredUp, with an average 1-year price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential 48.48% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Revolve Gr, American Eagle Outfitters and ThredUp are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Victoria's Secret Neutral -0.44% $474M -0.31% Revolve Gr Neutral 9.39% $167.06M 2.20% American Eagle Outfitters Neutral -4.74% $322.42M -4.00% ThredUp Outperform 16.40% $61.74M -8.90%

Key Takeaway:

Victoria's Secret ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative percentages indicating a decline. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers. One peer outperforms in all metrics, showing positive growth and profitability.

About Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret & Co is a retailer of women's intimate and other apparel and beauty products marketed under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brand names. It also includes the merchandise sourcing and production function serving the Company and its international partners. The Company operates as a single segment designed to serve customers seamlessly through stores and online channels.

A Deep Dive into Victoria's Secret's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Victoria's Secret's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 April, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.44%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.15%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Victoria's Secret's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.31%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Victoria's Secret's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, Victoria's Secret faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

