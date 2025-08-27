Uncovering Potential: Elastic's Earnings Preview

Elastic ESTC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Elastic will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17.

Anticipation surrounds Elastic's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.10, leading to a 12.13% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Elastic's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.47 0.38 0.25 EPS Actual 0.47 0.63 0.59 0.35 Price Change % -12.0% 15.0% 15.0% -26.0%

Performance of Elastic Shares

Shares of Elastic were trading at $77.58 as of August 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Elastic

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Elastic.

Analysts have given Elastic a total of 15 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $109.07, indicating a potential 40.59% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Pegasystems, NICE and ServiceTitan, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Pegasystems, with an average 1-year price target of $80.3, suggesting a potential 3.51% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for NICE, with an average 1-year price target of $212.0, suggesting a potential 173.27% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ServiceTitan, with an average 1-year price target of $126.86, suggesting a potential 63.52% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Pegasystems, NICE and ServiceTitan, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Elastic Outperform 15.95% $290.65M -1.83% Pegasystems Buy 9.50% $274.94M 4.87% NICE Outperform 9.38% $485.11M 5.18% ServiceTitan Buy 26.63% $148.40M -3.19%

Key Takeaway:

Elastic ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Consensus rating and at the middle for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Elastic

Elastic is a software company that specializes in AI-search, observability, and security deployments. Its search division offers both traditional keyword search and vector search methods to enable more context-aware querying. The software has open-source origins but generates revenue through valuable add-ons, including simplified data orchestration and server scaling techniques.

Financial Milestones: Elastic's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Elastic showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.95% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Elastic's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -4.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Elastic's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Elastic's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, Elastic faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Elastic visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.