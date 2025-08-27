Preview: Cool Co's Earnings

Cool Co CLCO is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Cool Co to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.

The market awaits Cool Co's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.11 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.31% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Cool Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.36 0.39 0.35 EPS Actual 0.17 0.51 0.15 0.49 Price Change % -2.0% -5.0% -13.0% 9.0%

Performance of Cool Co Shares

Shares of Cool Co were trading at $7.87 as of August 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.64%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

