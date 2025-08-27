August 27, 2025 11:02 AM 1 min read

Examining the Future: Mesoblast's Earnings Outlook

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Mesoblast MESO will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Mesoblast to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.71.

Anticipation surrounds Mesoblast's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Here's a look at Mesoblast's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter H1 2025 FY 2024
EPS Estimate
EPS Actual -4.2 -8.91
Price Change % -1.0% 2.0%

Mesoblast Share Price Analysis

Shares of Mesoblast were trading at $16.0 as of August 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 148.07%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Mesoblast visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

MESO Logo
MESOMesoblast Ltd
$16.050.31%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
92.68
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved