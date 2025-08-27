Examining the Future: Mesoblast's Earnings Outlook

Mesoblast MESO will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Mesoblast to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.71.

Anticipation surrounds Mesoblast's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Here's a look at Mesoblast's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter H1 2025 FY 2024 EPS Estimate EPS Actual -4.2 -8.91 Price Change % -1.0% 2.0%

Mesoblast Share Price Analysis

Shares of Mesoblast were trading at $16.0 as of August 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 148.07%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

