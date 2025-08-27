Earnings Preview For Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Ollie's Bargain Outlet will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92.

The market awaits Ollie's Bargain Outlet's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 4.09% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Ollie's Bargain Outlet's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.71 1.19 0.57 0.78 EPS Actual 0.75 1.19 0.58 0.78 Price Change % 4.0% -3.0% 2.0% 3.0%

Performance of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Shares

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet were trading at $130.52 as of August 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 51.32%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

The consensus rating for Ollie's Bargain Outlet is Outperform, based on 10 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $139.3, there's a potential 6.73% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Dillard's, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Dillard's, with an average 1-year price target of $394.33, suggesting a potential 202.12% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Dillard's, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ollie's Bargain Outlet Outperform 13.35% $237.03M 2.78% Dillard's Neutral -0.71% $689.28M 3.85%

Key Takeaway:

Ollie's Bargain Outlet outperforms its peers in revenue growth, with a growth rate of 13.35% compared to -0.71%. However, it lags behind in gross profit, with $237.03M compared to $689.28M. In terms of return on equity, Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a lower percentage of 2.78% compared to 3.85% of its peers.

Delving into Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Background

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc is a retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. The company sells name brand household related items that consumers use in their everyday lives at prices that are heavily discounted below traditional retailers. It offers customers a broad selection of brand name products, including housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics. It operates stores across the Eastern half of the United States. Its differentiated go-to-market plan is characterized by a fun and engaging treasure hunt shopping experience, compelling customer value proposition, and witty, humorous in-store signage and advertising campaigns.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Ollie's Bargain Outlet's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.35%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ollie's Bargain Outlet's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.25%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ollie's Bargain Outlet's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.81%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.38.

