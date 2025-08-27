An Overview of SentinelOne's Earnings

SentinelOne S is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that SentinelOne will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.18.

Investors in SentinelOne are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.26, leading to a 11.59% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at SentinelOne's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.21 -0.2 0 EPS Actual 0.02 0.04 0 0.01 Price Change % -12.0% -6.0% -13.0% -1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of SentinelOne were trading at $16.42 as of August 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on SentinelOne

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding SentinelOne.

Analysts have provided SentinelOne with 9 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $21.11, suggesting a potential 28.56% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of JFrog, UiPath and Varonis Systems, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for JFrog, with an average 1-year price target of $51.2, suggesting a potential 211.81% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for UiPath, with an average 1-year price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential 13.22% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Varonis Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $62.71, suggesting a potential 281.91% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for JFrog, UiPath and Varonis Systems, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity SentinelOne Neutral 22.90% $172.50M -12.95% JFrog Outperform 23.46% $97.02M -2.67% UiPath Neutral 6.42% $292.77M -1.27% Varonis Systems Outperform 16.74% $120.91M -10.10%

Key Takeaway:

SentinelOne ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth and gross profit, but at the top for return on equity among its peers.

Delving into SentinelOne's Background

SentinelOne is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in endpoint protection. SentinelOne's primary offering is its Singularity platform that offers a single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The California-based firm was founded in 2013 and went public in 2021.

SentinelOne's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining SentinelOne's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 22.9% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -90.9%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SentinelOne's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -12.95%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.69%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: SentinelOne's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

