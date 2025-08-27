A Look at Euronav's Upcoming Earnings Report

Euronav CMBT is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Euronav to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47.

Euronav bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.57% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Euronav's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.31 0.23 0.33 EPS Actual 0.21 0.48 0.49 0.95 Price Change % -3.0% -4.0% -2.0% -1.0%

Performance of Euronav Shares

Shares of Euronav were trading at $8.54 as of August 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.95%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Euronav visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.