Earnings Outlook For Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works BBWI will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Bath & Body Works to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37.

Bath & Body Works bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 1.61% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Bath & Body Works's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.47 2.04 0.47 0.36 EPS Actual 0.49 2.09 0.49 0.37 Price Change % -2.0% 1.0% -2.0% -4.0%

Bath & Body Works Share Price Analysis

Shares of Bath & Body Works were trading at $31.35 as of August 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

