Insights into Ambarella's Upcoming Earnings

Ambarella AMBA will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Ambarella to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.20.

The announcement from Ambarella is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 15.1% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Ambarella's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.04 -0.02 0.04 -0.19 EPS Actual 0.07 0.11 0.11 -0.13 Price Change % -15.0% -17.0% 6.0% 11.0%

Market Performance of Ambarella's Stock

Shares of Ambarella were trading at $70.53 as of August 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Ambarella

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Ambarella.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Ambarella, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $91.67, suggesting a potential 29.97% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Synaptics, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Synaptics, with an average 1-year price target of $78.0, suggesting a potential 10.59% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and Synaptics are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ambarella Buy 57.64% $51.54M -4.29% Synaptics Outperform 14.31% $121.50M -0.34%

Key Takeaway:

Ambarella is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it has a higher Return on Equity compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ambarella

Ambarella Inc is a developer of semiconductor processing solutions for high-definition video capture, sharing, and display. The firm's solutions are sold to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers to be designed for use in infrastructure broadcast encoders, wearable device cameras, automotive cameras, security cameras, consumer cameras, and industrial and robotic applications. The company's system-on-a-chip designs, based on its proprietary technology platform, are configurable to applications in various end markets. Geographical presence in Taiwan, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the United States. The firm derives the majority of its revenue from Taiwan.

Ambarella's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ambarella's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 57.64%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Ambarella's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -28.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ambarella's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ambarella's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

