A Glimpse of Ulta Beauty's Earnings Potential

Ulta Beauty ULTA is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Ulta Beauty will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.01.

Ulta Beauty bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.90, which was followed by a 11.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ulta Beauty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 5.8 7.15 4.52 5.47 EPS Actual 6.7 8.46 5.14 5.30 Price Change % 12.0% 14.000000000000002% 9.0% -4.0%

Ulta Beauty Share Price Analysis

Shares of Ulta Beauty were trading at $526.06 as of August 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 45.2%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Ulta Beauty

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Ulta Beauty.

Analysts have provided Ulta Beauty with 31 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $527.61, suggesting a potential 0.29% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Dick's Sporting Goods, Chewy and Tractor Supply, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Dick's Sporting Goods, with an average 1-year price target of $226.33, suggesting a potential 56.98% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Chewy, with an average 1-year price target of $46.46, suggesting a potential 91.17% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Tractor Supply, with an average 1-year price target of $64.31, suggesting a potential 87.78% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Dick's Sporting Goods, Chewy and Tractor Supply are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ulta Beauty Outperform 4.49% $1.11B 12.40% Dick's Sporting Goods Buy 5.18% $1.17B 8.46% Chewy Outperform 8.28% $923.80M 19.59% Tractor Supply Outperform 4.55% $1.64B 18.19%

Key Takeaway:

Ulta Beauty ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ulta Beauty

With more than 1,400 freestanding stores and 600 Target shop-in-shops, Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US. The firm offers cosmetics (39% of 2024 sales), fragrances (13%), skin care (23%), and hair care products (19%). It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow, that account for about 4% of its revenue and drive traffic. In addition, it collects royalties through its Target partnership and credit card revenue. Most standalone Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. The firm will soon open franchised stores in Mexico and has formed a joint venture to expand into the Middle East. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Ulta Beauty's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ulta Beauty's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.49% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ulta Beauty's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.71%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.4%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ulta Beauty's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.09%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, Ulta Beauty adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

