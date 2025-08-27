An Overview of Dollar Gen's Earnings

Dollar Gen DG is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Dollar Gen will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57.

Anticipation surrounds Dollar Gen's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.29, leading to a 0.71% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Dollar Gen's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.49 1.50 0.94 1.79 EPS Actual 1.78 1.68 0.89 1.70 Price Change % -1.0% -1.0% 3.0% -1.0%

Performance of Dollar Gen Shares

Shares of Dollar Gen were trading at $110.5 as of August 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.33%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Dollar Gen

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Dollar Gen.

The consensus rating for Dollar Gen is Neutral, derived from 22 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $117.64 implies a potential 6.46% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Dollar Tree, BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs and Target, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Dollar Tree, with an average 1-year price target of $106.65, suggesting a potential 3.48% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $108.67, suggesting a potential 1.66% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Target, with an average 1-year price target of $106.38, suggesting a potential 3.73% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Dollar Tree, BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs and Target, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Dollar General Neutral 5.26% $3.23B 5.19% Dollar Tree Neutral 11.29% $1.65B 8.71% BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs Neutral 4.40% $969.50M 7.40% Target Neutral 5.72% $6.72B 6.16%

Key Takeaway:

Dollar General ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth. It has the highest gross profit among the group. Dollar General's return on equity is lower than some peers but higher than others.

Unveiling the Story Behind Dollar Gen

With more than 20,000 locations, Dollar General's banner is nearly ubiquitous across the rural United States. Dollar General serves as a convenient shopping destination for fill-in store trips, with its value proposition most relevant to consumers in small communities with a dearth of shopping options. The retailer operates a frugal store of about 7,500 square feet and primarily offers an assortment of branded and private-label consumable items (80% of net sales) such as paper and cleaning products, packaged food, and health and beauty items at low prices. Dollar General also offers a limited assortment of seasonal merchandise, home products, and apparel. The firm sells most items at a price point of $10 or less.

Financial Milestones: Dollar Gen's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Dollar Gen's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.26%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Dollar Gen's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.76%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dollar Gen's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dollar Gen's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dollar Gen's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.21. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Dollar Gen visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.