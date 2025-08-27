Earnings Preview For Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods DKS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Dick's Sporting Goods to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.30.

The market awaits Dick's Sporting Goods's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.95, which was followed by a 2.31% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dick's Sporting Goods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 4.32 3.51 2.69 3.83 EPS Actual 3.37 3.62 2.75 4.37 Price Change % 2.0% -2.0% 1.0% -3.0%

Tracking Dick's Sporting Goods's Stock Performance

Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods were trading at $226.81 as of August 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.55%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Dick's Sporting Goods

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Dick's Sporting Goods.

Dick's Sporting Goods has received a total of 9 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $226.33, the consensus suggests a potential 0.21% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Chewy, Ulta Beauty and Five Below, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Chewy, with an average 1-year price target of $46.46, suggesting a potential 79.52% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ulta Beauty, with an average 1-year price target of $527.61, suggesting a potential 132.62% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Five Below, with an average 1-year price target of $130.5, suggesting a potential 42.46% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Chewy, Ulta Beauty and Five Below, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Dick's Sporting Goods Buy 5.18% $1.17B 8.46% Chewy Outperform 8.28% $923.80M 19.59% Ulta Beauty Outperform 4.49% $1.11B 12.40% Five Below Neutral 19.54% $323.91M 2.24%

Key Takeaway:

Dick's Sporting Goods ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for gross profit and return on equity.

Delving into Dick's Sporting Goods's Background

Dick's Sporting Goods offers sports and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment online and in about 900 US stores. It operates stores under its own name, as well as outlets, golf specialty stores under the Golf Galaxy name, and outlets. Dick's carries private-label merchandise and national brands such as Nike, Adidas, and many others. In 2025, the company agreed to purchase international athletic footwear and apparel retailer Foot Locker for $2.4 billion in equity value. Based in the Pittsburgh area, Dick's was founded in 1948 by the father of current executive chair and controlling shareholder Edward Stack.

Financial Milestones: Dick's Sporting Goods's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Dick's Sporting Goods's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.18%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dick's Sporting Goods's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.53%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.5, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

