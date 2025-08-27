Earnings Preview: Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods HRL is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Hormel Foods to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41.

The announcement from Hormel Foods is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.99% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hormel Foods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.38 0.42 0.36 EPS Actual 0.35 0.35 0.42 0.37 Price Change % 1.0% 1.0% 3.0% 4.0%

Hormel Foods Share Price Analysis

Shares of Hormel Foods were trading at $28.76 as of August 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.58%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Hormel Foods

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Hormel Foods.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for Hormel Foods, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $34.0, suggesting a potential 18.22% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and JBS, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for JBS, with an average 1-year price target of $20.3, suggesting a potential 29.42% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and JBS, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Hormel Foods Outperform 0.40% $484.43M 2.24% JBS Outperform 18.26% $16.05B 6.81%

Key Takeaway:

Hormel Foods ranks higher than its peers in Gross Profit and Return on Equity. However, it lags behind in Revenue Growth.

About Hormel Foods

Historically meat-focused, Hormel Foods broadened its lineup to include other protein offerings and become a branded food company. The firm sells its wares through multiple channels, including US retail (62% of fiscal 2024 sales), US food service (32%), and international (6%). By product, 72% of fiscal 2024 sales were from perishable food and 28% from shelf-stable. Major brands include Hormel, Spam, Jennie-O, Columbus, Applegate, Planters, and Skippy. Many of these hold the number one or two market share in their respective categories.

A Deep Dive into Hormel Foods's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Hormel Foods's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.4%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hormel Foods's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.24%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Hormel Foods's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.36.

