A Peek at Burlington Stores's Future Earnings

Burlington Stores BURL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Burlington Stores will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28.

The announcement from Burlington Stores is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.17, leading to a 0.21% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Burlington Stores's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.43 3.76 1.55 0.95 EPS Actual 1.60 4.13 1.55 1.24 Price Change % 0.0% -7.000000000000001% 0.0% 0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores were trading at $279.05 as of August 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Burlington Stores

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Burlington Stores.

The consensus rating for Burlington Stores is Outperform, derived from 9 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $314.78 implies a potential 12.8% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Gap, Urban Outfitters and Boot Barn Holdings, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Gap, with an average 1-year price target of $25.0, suggesting a potential 91.04% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Urban Outfitters, with an average 1-year price target of $78.0, suggesting a potential 72.05% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Boot Barn Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $206.86, suggesting a potential 25.87% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Gap, Urban Outfitters and Boot Barn Holdings, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Burlington Stores Outperform 6.03% $1.10B 7.41% Gap Neutral 2.21% $1.45B 5.86% Urban Outfitters Neutral 10.72% $489.06M 4.42% Boot Barn Holdings Outperform 19.06% $197.22M 4.64%

Key Takeaway:

Burlington Stores ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit. However, it falls behind in Consensus rating. In terms of Return on Equity, Burlington Stores is in the middle compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Inc is off-price retailer offering an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise including: women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats. Company sell a broad selection of desirable, first-quality, current-brand, labeled merchandise acquired directly from nationally recognized manufacturers and other suppliers. Company sell product in category such as Ladies apparel, Accessories and shoes, Home, Mens apparel, Kids apparel and baby and Outerwear.

Breaking Down Burlington Stores's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Burlington Stores displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.03%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Burlington Stores's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.03%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Burlington Stores's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.41%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Burlington Stores's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.16%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.94, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

