Insights Ahead: Affirm Holdings's Quarterly Earnings

Affirm Holdings AFRM will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Affirm Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30.

Affirm Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.09, leading to a 14.47% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Affirm Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.23 -0.35 -0.51 EPS Actual 0.01 0.23 -0.31 -0.14 Price Change % -14.000000000000002% 22.0% -5.0% 32.0%

Affirm Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of Affirm Holdings were trading at $77.95 as of August 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 86.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Affirm Holdings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Affirm Holdings.

With 14 analyst ratings, Affirm Holdings has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $76.29, indicating a potential 2.13% downside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Toast, Corpay and Global Payments, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Toast, with an average 1-year price target of $52.09, suggesting a potential 33.18% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Corpay, with an average 1-year price target of $369.5, suggesting a potential 374.02% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Global Payments, with an average 1-year price target of $91.6, suggesting a potential 17.51% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Toast, Corpay and Global Payments are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Affirm Holdings Outperform 35.92% $512.12M 0.10% Toast Buy 24.80% $392M 4.58% Corpay Neutral 12.95% $863.51M 7.70% Global Payments Neutral -0.72% $1.46B 1.08%

Key Takeaway:

Affirm Holdings ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit margin. The company's Return on Equity is the lowest. Overall, Affirm Holdings is positioned differently compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

Affirm Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Affirm Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 35.92% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Affirm Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.36%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Affirm Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.1%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Affirm Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Affirm Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.56, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Affirm Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.