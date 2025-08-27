A Look at Marvell Tech's Upcoming Earnings Report

Marvell Tech MRVL is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Marvell Tech to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61.

Marvell Tech bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 5.55% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Marvell Tech's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.59 0.41 0.3 EPS Actual 0.62 0.60 0.43 0.3 Price Change % -6.0% -20.0% 23.0% 9.0%

Performance of Marvell Tech Shares

Shares of Marvell Tech were trading at $74.26 as of August 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.49%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Marvell Tech

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Marvell Tech.

The consensus rating for Marvell Tech is Buy, based on 23 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $91.39, there's a potential 23.07% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of NXP Semiconductors, Monolithic Power Systems and Microchip Technology, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for NXP Semiconductors, with an average 1-year price target of $250.5, suggesting a potential 237.33% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Monolithic Power Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $823.08, suggesting a potential 1008.38% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Microchip Technology, with an average 1-year price target of $78.53, suggesting a potential 5.75% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for NXP Semiconductors, Monolithic Power Systems and Microchip Technology, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Marvell Tech Buy 63.26% $952.40M 1.33% NXP Semiconductors Outperform -6.43% $1.56B 4.71% Monolithic Power Systems Buy 30.97% $366.02M 4.01% Microchip Technology Buy -13.36% $576.70M -0.67%

Key Takeaway:

Marvell Tech ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit margin. Marvell Tech has the lowest Return on Equity compared to its peers.

Discovering Marvell Tech: A Closer Look

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Marvell Tech's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Marvell Tech displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 63.26%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Marvell Tech's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marvell Tech's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marvell Tech's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.88%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Marvell Tech's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.34, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

