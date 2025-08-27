August 27, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

Earnings Outlook For Canadian Imperial Bank

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Canadian Imperial Bank CM is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43.

The market awaits Canadian Imperial Bank's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.09 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.12% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Canadian Imperial Bank's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 1.34 1.38 1.26 1.29
EPS Actual 1.43 1.55 1.40 1.41
Price Change % 0.0% 1.0% 0.0% 2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank were trading at $73.81 as of August 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Canadian Imperial Bank visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CM Logo
CMCanadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
$74.691.19%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
81.05
Growth
73.44
Quality
70.28
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved