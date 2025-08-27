August 27, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

A Peek at Toronto-Dominion Bank's Future Earnings

Toronto-Dominion Bank TD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46.

Anticipation surrounds Toronto-Dominion Bank's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.13 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.12% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Toronto-Dominion Bank's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 1.24 1.38 1.28 1.52
EPS Actual 1.37 1.44 1.26 1.50
Price Change % 1.0% 0.0% -2.0% 2.0%

Tracking Toronto-Dominion Bank's Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank were trading at $75.24 as of August 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
