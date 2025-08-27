August 27, 2025 4:32 AM 4 min read

Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• UP Fintech Holding TIGR is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Hafnia HAFN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $237.38 million.

• Williams-Sonoma WSM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund DOL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.

• Kohl's KSS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $3.41 billion.

• Abercrombie & Fitch ANF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• JM Smucker SJM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.

• Royal Bank of Canada RY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.92 per share on revenue of $14.26 billion.

• Nano Labs NA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share on revenue of $3.51 billion.

• REX American Resources REX is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Destination XL Group DXLG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $117.23 million.

• Photronics PLAB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $204.30 million.

• MasterCraft Boat Hldgs MCFT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $70.62 million.

• Yuanbao YB is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Donaldson DCI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $952.47 million.

• Zhihu ZH is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Pure Storage PSTG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $846.17 million.

• NetApp NTAP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• Nutanix NTNX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $642.92 million.

• NVIDIA NVDA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $46.14 billion.

• Five Below FIVE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $996.56 million.

• CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Agilent Technologies A is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Cooper Companies COO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Phibro Animal Health PAHC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $361.80 million.

• Veeva Systems VEEV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $768.28 million.

• HP HPQ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $13.81 billion.

• Snowflake SNOW is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• BILL Holdings BILL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $376.04 million.

• Urban Outfitters URBN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Noah Holdings NOAH is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Guess GES is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $759.31 million.

• Greif GEF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $588.00 million.

• Trip.com Group TCOM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

• Key Tronic KTCC is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lantronix LTRX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $28.48 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

