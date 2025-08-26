What's Next: Lantronix's Earnings Preview

Lantronix LTRX is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-27. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Lantronix will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

The market awaits Lantronix's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 7.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lantronix's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.03 0.09 0.15 EPS Actual 0.03 0.04 0.06 0.15 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -24.0% -28.000000000000004% 11.0%

Tracking Lantronix's Stock Performance

Shares of Lantronix were trading at $3.65 as of August 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.96%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

