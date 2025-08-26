A Look Ahead: Phibro Animal Health's Earnings Forecast

Phibro Animal Health PAHC will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-27. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Phibro Animal Health to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52.

Phibro Animal Health bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.10, leading to a 14.75% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Phibro Animal Health's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.45 0.25 0.33 EPS Actual 0.63 0.54 0.35 0.41 Price Change % 15.0% 10.0% 2.0% 3.0%

Market Performance of Phibro Animal Health's Stock

Shares of Phibro Animal Health were trading at $31.94 as of August 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 55.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Phibro Animal Health

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $30.5, the consensus suggests a potential 4.51% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Harrow, Innoviva and Amphastar Pharma, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Harrow, with an average 1-year price target of $67.67, suggesting a potential 111.87% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Innoviva, with an average 1-year price target of $36.5, suggesting a potential 14.28% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Amphastar Pharma, with an average 1-year price target of $31.0, suggesting a potential 2.94% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Harrow, Innoviva and Amphastar Pharma, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Phibro Animal Health Neutral 32.14% $104.57M 8.14% Harrow Buy 30.25% $47.51M 9.42% Innoviva Buy 0.39% $89.69M 9.35% Amphastar Pharma Neutral -4.38% $86.49M 4.11%

Key Takeaway:

Phibro Animal Health ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It is at the top for revenue growth among its peers. In terms of gross profit, Phibro Animal Health is at the top. However, it ranks at the bottom for return on equity compared to its peers.

Discovering Phibro Animal Health: A Closer Look

Phibro Animal Health Corp operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company. It develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture. The product portfolio of the company includes animal health products such as antibacterials, anticoccidials, nutritional specialty products and vaccines, and mineral nutrition products. The company operates through three segments, Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products, of which key revenue is derived from the Animal Health segment which relates to the development, manufacturing, and marketing of antibacterials, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines. The entity sells its products in the U.S. and other international countries.

Financial Milestones: Phibro Animal Health's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Phibro Animal Health showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 32.14% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Phibro Animal Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Phibro Animal Health's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.14%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Phibro Animal Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.6%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.89, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

