Kohl's's Earnings: A Preview

Kohl's KSS is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-27. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Kohl's will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31.

The announcement from Kohl's is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.09 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.12% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Kohl's's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.22 0.77 0.27 0.45 EPS Actual -0.13 0.95 0.20 0.59 Price Change % 1.0% -6.0% -3.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of Kohl's's Stock

Shares of Kohl's were trading at $13.95 as of August 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.34%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Kohl's

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Kohl's.

With 6 analyst ratings, Kohl's has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $8.5, indicating a potential 39.07% downside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Savers Value Village and Groupon, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Savers Value Village, with an average 1-year price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential 9.18% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Groupon, with an average 1-year price target of $41.25, suggesting a potential 195.7% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Savers Value Village and Groupon, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kohl's Neutral -4.41% $1.40B -0.40% Savers Value Village Neutral 7.90% $230.33M 4.52% Groupon Outperform 0.87% $114.43M 42.07%

Key Takeaway:

Kohl's ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Kohl's

Kohl's operates about 1,150 department stores in 49 states that sell moderately priced private-label and national brand clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. Most of these stores are in strip centers. Kohl's also has a large digital sales operation. Women's apparel is Kohl's largest category, having generated 25% of its 2024 sales. The retailer, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, opened its first department store in 1962.

Key Indicators: Kohl's's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Kohl's's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 April, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.41%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Kohl's's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.46%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kohl's's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.4%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kohl's's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, Kohl's faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Kohl's visit their earnings calendar on our site.

