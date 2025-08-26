Earnings Outlook For Guess

Guess GES is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-27. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Guess to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15.

The market awaits Guess's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.25 in the last quarter, leading to a 9.46% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Guess's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate -0.69 1.38 0.37 0.44 EPS Actual -0.44 1.48 0.34 0.42 Price Change % 9.0% 10.0% -5.0% 1.0%

Guess Share Price Analysis

Shares of Guess were trading at $16.8 as of August 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.