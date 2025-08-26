August 26, 2025 12:03 PM 1 min read

Earnings Outlook For Guess

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Guess GES is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-27. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Guess to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15.

The market awaits Guess's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.25 in the last quarter, leading to a 9.46% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Guess's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025
EPS Estimate -0.69 1.38 0.37 0.44
EPS Actual -0.44 1.48 0.34 0.42
Price Change % 9.0% 10.0% -5.0% 1.0%

Guess Share Price Analysis

Shares of Guess were trading at $16.8 as of August 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Guess visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

GES Logo
GESGuess? Inc
$16.910.65%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
61.31
Growth
40.05
Quality
19.86
Value
54.99
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved