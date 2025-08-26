A Glimpse of Photronics's Earnings Potential

Photronics PLAB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Photronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39.

Photronics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.08, leading to a 2.89% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Photronics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.47 0.52 0.56 EPS Actual 0.40 0.52 0.59 0.51 Price Change % 3.0% -2.0% -6.0% 4.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Photronics were trading at $22.07 as of August 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.94%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Photronics

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Photronics.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Photronics, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $31.0, suggesting a potential 40.46% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Veeco Instruments, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Veeco Instruments, with an average 1-year price target of $29.0, suggesting a potential 31.4% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Veeco Instruments are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Photronics Buy -2.77% $77.91M 0.80% Veeco Instruments Buy -5.56% $68.73M 1.42%

Key Takeaway:

Photronics ranks higher in Revenue Growth compared to its peers. It also has a higher Gross Profit margin. However, it lags behind in Consensus rating and Return on Equity.

Get to Know Photronics Better

Photronics Inc is a U.S.-based company that is principally engaged in manufacturing photomasks. The photomasks are photographic quartz or glass plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits that are used as a component in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat-panel displays. The revenue from products designed for integrated circuits production accounts for the majority of total revenue, with the rest derived from products for flat-panel display production. The company's assets are located in Taiwan, Korea, and the United States. It generates revenue world-wide, including in the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Korea, China, and elsewhere in Asia, with Taiwan contributing the majority of total revenue.

Financial Milestones: Photronics's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Photronics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.77% in revenue growth as of 30 April, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Photronics's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.2%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Photronics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.8%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Photronics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.52%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Photronics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.0, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

