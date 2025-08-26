August 26, 2025 11:05 AM 1 min read

MasterCraft Boat Hldgs's Earnings: A Preview

MasterCraft Boat Hldgs MCFT is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-27. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17.

MasterCraft Boat Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.12 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.96% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at MasterCraft Boat Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate 0.18 -0.01 0.03 -0.22
EPS Actual 0.30 0.10 0.12 -0.04
Price Change % -1.0% -7.000000000000001% 3.0% -1.0%

Tracking MasterCraft Boat Hldgs's Stock Performance

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Hldgs were trading at $21.35 as of August 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.17%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for MasterCraft Boat Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Overview
