Earnings Outlook For Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ANF is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-27. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.29.

The market awaits Abercrombie & Fitch's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.26, leading to a 6.14% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Abercrombie & Fitch's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.33 3.48 2.22 2.22 EPS Actual 1.59 3.57 2.50 2.50 Price Change % -6.0% -4.0% 1.0% 3.0%

Performance of Abercrombie & Fitch Shares

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch were trading at $99.76 as of August 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.64%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Abercrombie & Fitch

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Abercrombie & Fitch.

Analysts have given Abercrombie & Fitch a total of 10 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $118.4, indicating a potential 18.68% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Boot Barn Holdings, Buckle and Urban Outfitters, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Boot Barn Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $206.86, suggesting a potential 107.36% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Buckle, with an average 1-year price target of $52.5, suggesting a potential 47.37% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Urban Outfitters, with an average 1-year price target of $77.62, suggesting a potential 22.19% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Boot Barn Holdings, Buckle and Urban Outfitters are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Abercrombie & Fitch Outperform 7.50% $680.18M 6.37% Boot Barn Holdings Outperform 19.06% $197.22M 4.64% Buckle Neutral 12.35% $126.98M 9.77% Urban Outfitters Neutral 10.72% $489.06M 4.42%

Key Takeaway:

Abercrombie & Fitch ranks in the middle among peers for revenue growth. It is at the bottom for gross profit. For return on equity, it is also at the bottom.

Get to Know Abercrombie & Fitch Better

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Majority stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

Financial Milestones: Abercrombie & Fitch's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Abercrombie & Fitch's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.5%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Abercrombie & Fitch's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.33% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.37%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Abercrombie & Fitch's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.51%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Abercrombie & Fitch's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.86, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

