What to Expect from Urban Outfitters's Earnings

Urban Outfitters URBN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Urban Outfitters will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45.

Anticipation surrounds Urban Outfitters's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.33, leading to a 22.84% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Urban Outfitters's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.83 0.95 0.85 1 EPS Actual 1.16 1.04 1.10 1.24 Price Change % 23.0% 8.0% 18.0% -10.0%

Urban Outfitters Share Price Analysis

Shares of Urban Outfitters were trading at $76.5 as of August 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 111.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Urban Outfitters

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Urban Outfitters.

With 8 analyst ratings, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $77.62, indicating a potential 1.46% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Gap, Boot Barn Holdings and Abercrombie & Fitch, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Gap, with an average 1-year price target of $25.0, suggesting a potential 67.32% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Boot Barn Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $206.86, suggesting a potential 170.41% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Abercrombie & Fitch, with an average 1-year price target of $118.4, suggesting a potential 54.77% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Gap, Boot Barn Holdings and Abercrombie & Fitch, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Urban Outfitters Neutral 10.72% $489.06M 4.42% Gap Neutral 2.21% $1.45B 5.86% Boot Barn Holdings Outperform 19.06% $197.22M 4.64% Abercrombie & Fitch Outperform 7.50% $680.18M 6.37%

Key Takeaway:

Urban Outfitters ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth. It is at the top for gross profit. It is at the bottom for return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Urban Outfitters

Founded in 1970, Philadelphia-based Urban Outfitters is an apparel and home goods retailer that operates more than 700 stores and e-commerce in the United States, which accounts for about 87% of sales, and other regions. Its retail nameplates are Urban Outfitters (23% of fiscal 2025 sales), Free People/Movement (26%), and Anthropologie (44%). Retail accounted for 88% of fiscal 2025 revenue, but Urban Outfitters also sells products through a wholesale operation, owns some restaurants, and operates a fast-growing clothing rental and resale business called Nuuly (7% of sales). Urban Outfitters primarily markets to young adults and offers products in categories such as apparel (66% of sales), home goods (16% of sales), accessories (13% of sales), and more.

Urban Outfitters: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Urban Outfitters's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.72%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Urban Outfitters's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.15%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Urban Outfitters's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.42%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Urban Outfitters's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.41%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, Urban Outfitters adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

