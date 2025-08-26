What to Expect from Five Below's Earnings

Five Below FIVE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Five Below will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62.

The announcement from Five Below is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 5.59% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Five Below's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.83 3.38 0.17 0.54 EPS Actual 0.86 3.48 0.42 0.54 Price Change % 6.0% 1.0% 10.0% -1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Five Below were trading at $140.49 as of August 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 80.91%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Five Below

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Five Below.

A total of 23 analyst ratings have been received for Five Below, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $129.09, suggesting a potential 8.11% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Academy Sports, Signet Jewelers and Warby Parker, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Academy Sports, with an average 1-year price target of $56.25, suggesting a potential 59.96% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Signet Jewelers, with an average 1-year price target of $83.8, suggesting a potential 40.35% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Warby Parker, with an average 1-year price target of $26.5, suggesting a potential 81.14% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Academy Sports, Signet Jewelers and Warby Parker are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Five Below Neutral 19.54% $323.91M 2.24% Academy Sports Neutral -0.94% $458.87M 2.33% Signet Jewelers Neutral 2.04% $598.80M 1.85% Warby Parker Outperform 13.95% $113.61M -0.49%

Key Takeaway:

Five Below ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

About Five Below

Five Below Inc is a specialty value retailer offering merchandise targeted at the tween and teen demographic. The Company's edited assortment of products includes select brands and licensed merchandise. It derives revenue from sales of the Company's merchandise to customers.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Five Below

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Five Below's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.54% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Five Below's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.24% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Five Below's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.24%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Five Below's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.94%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.06.

